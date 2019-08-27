Job News

Kayleigh Partleton joins PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz as our new staff writer



We’ve added yet another rising star in journalism to our ranks as Kayleigh Partleton joins PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz as a staff writer.

Splitting her time between the two sites, Partleton will be reporting on the big breaking news in the mobile and PC game sectors. She’ll also support our ever-growing Pocket Gamer Connects events calendar, which includes Helsinki (October 1st and 2nd), Jordan (November 2nd and 3rd) and London (January 20th and 21st).

Partleton has previously used her initiative to launch and run her own website Strange Girl Gaming, while she has also written guides and news for Gamepur.

Up-and-coming

She joins a B2B editorial team that includes PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde and senior editor Craig Chapple, PCGamesInsider.biz editor Alex Calvin and award-winning InfluencerUpdate.biz editor Danielle Partis.

If you want to reach out to Kayleigh, send press releases and/or interview opportunities, drop her an email at kayleigh.partleton@steelmedianetwork.com.

“In her short time here already, Kayleigh has quickly become an important part of the B2B team here and we’re excited to have her on board,” said PocketGamer.biz senior editor Craig Chapple.

“We’ve got lots of big projects and events coming up here at Steel Media and having an up-and-coming journalist like Kayleigh on board will help us to continue to grow.”


