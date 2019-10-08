Job News

Rovio restructures its branding division, potentially losing 20 staff

By , Contributing Editor

Rovio has announced it is restructuring its brand licensing unit.

The department currently employs 32 staff, but Rovio says up to 20 roles could be made redundant globally.

The unit handles Rovio’s character licensing business including its Angry Birds games and movies.

Rovio says it has recently lowered its revenue expectations for the business due to the highly competitive nature of the industry.

Going forward, it will optimise its licensing activity towards its most important partners and territories.

"Rovio has a unique asset, the Angry Birds brand that enjoys a very high global awareness. However, the competition in the licensing business, especially for consumer products, has intensified. Thus, we aim to do things more efficiently, adjust our way of working and rearrange our brand licensing operations accordingly,” commented CEO Kati Levoranta.

“The planned changes will not affect our games business.”


