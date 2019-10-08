Job News

In-game ads outfit Anzu hires ex-Niker Mike Cookson as CSO

Staff Writer

In-game advertising platform Anzu.io has hired a new chief strategy officer.

Mike Cookson joins the team after having worked with media and technology for 25 years, working at Nike for 10 years. He was the head of brand media - making him responsible for media-related content worldwide for football.

Before Nike, Cookson held senior strategy and planning roles at CIA international, The Media Edge and Vizeum.

“We are excited to have Mike on-board with us as we continue to shape a new trajectory for Anzu’s growth as well as discover how our efforts and innovations can transform the video game and advertising industry,” said Anzu CEO Itamar Benedy.

“There’s been an increased push and awareness amongst global brands on what they can achieve with advertising in video games and esports, and we are ready to take gaming to the centerstage with Mike.

"I am looking forward to taking our advertising efforts to the next level as we create new opportunities for brands to unlock untapped gaming audiences.”

New opportunities

“Gaming and eSports are truly coming of age, representing the next big opportunity for brands to connect with consumers through popular culture. Often misunderstood, the gamer audience is broad and rich and if approached in the right way will open up new possibilities for brand communications.,” said Mike Cookson.

“Anzu’s technology is a game-changer in this space enabling brands to dynamically connect to consumers through beautifully rendered formats all wrapped up with next-level tracking technology to give brands and studios confidence in a new ecosystem. I am thrilled to join such a passionate and expert team and look forward to helping transform the space alongside the dedicated founders and impressive investors.”


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

