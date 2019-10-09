Sensor Tower appoints Craig Chapple as Mobile Insights Strategist

Following his sterling work as senior editor at Steel Media - including on this very website - Craig Chapple has joined market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

He’ll be using his analytical powers and mobile game smarts as its new Mobile Insights Strategist, EMEA.

In the role, Chapple is responsible for heading up Sensor Tower’s Mobile Insights for the EMEA region.

He’ll be providing key data and analysis on the apps space on Sensor Tower’s blog, also working directly with media, to provide insights into what’s happening in the mobile market.

Plethora of data

“I’m hugely excited to start my new role heading up EMEA arm of Sensor Tower’s Mobile Insights team,” Chapple commented.

“I’ve been reporting on games and mobile for years and I’m looking forward to sharing both the extensive knowledge I’ve accumulated throughout my career of this industry and the plethora of data we have on our blog and with the media to help demystify the mobile apps market.”

If you’re after data on mobile apps and games, drop him a line at craig.chapple@sensortower.com