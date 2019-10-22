Twitch snags Zynga and EA vet Doug Scott as new CMO

Former Zynga chief marketing officer Doug Scott has joined streaming giant Twitch.

Scott joins three months after the departure of his predecessor Kate Jhaveri, who left the firm in July.

Before joining Twitch, Scott served as Zynga’s chief marketing officer for just over three years.

Coinciding for a while with Zynga, he was a board member at Matrixx Initiatives from March 2014 to December 2017. Scott also had a brief stint at YouTube, as an advisor for YouTube Music.

For almost six years, Scott worked for publishing giant EA, as the vice president of entertainment and lifestyle, then as the vice president for global online product marketing.

A good addition

“Doug has deep experience extending brands into new markets across games and entertainment industries, making him the ideal fit to lead Twitch’s marketing strategy,” said Twitch COO Sara Clemens in a statement.

“As Twitch continues to grow, Doug will play an integral role in extending the brand beyond endemic audiences, supporting our incredible creators and expanding our presence in global markets."

Scott added: “Twitch is revolutionising entertainment through its massive and highly engaged community of creators and fans.

“I could not be more excited to join this incredible team and help to bring Twitch’s unique culture, brand, and its passionate community to new audiences and global markets.”