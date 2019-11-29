Job News

Sega Europe’s John Clark joins Tencent Europe as VP publishing

By , Staff Writer

Chinese giant Tencent has appointed former Sega Europe executive vice president of publishing John Clark as its new VP of partnerships.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the news was revealed via Clark’s LinkedIn profile before later confirming the move to the outlet himself.

Previously, former Sega Europe boss Jurgen Post joined the global games giant as its president of international partnerships for its European division in 2017.

20 year plus career

Clark started at Sega in 2007 as the UK managing director, a role he held for nearly 13 years. Alongside this, he also acted as VP of digital distribution as well as executive VP of publishing and senior VP of commercial publishing at Sega Europe.

Before joining Sega, Clark held various sales positions - including sales director - at Eidos-Montréal for eight years and even prior to that worked as an account manager for Take-Two Interactive.

Tencent recently partnered with Chinese live streaming platform Chushou.tv to broadcast content from its games.


