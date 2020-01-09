Casual games publisher Kwalee names Simon Prytherch new head of publishing

Casual games publisher Kwalee has named Simon Prytherch as its new head of publishing.

Possessing a 31-year career in the games industry, Prytherch has held roles as CEO of Lightning Fish Games, Chromativity and Fluid Games, as well as head of development at Empire Interactive where he worked alongside Kwalee COO Jason Falcus.

Most recently, Prytherch spent three years at Amazon as a software development manager where he learned how to scale a global digital business.

"Stand out"

"The focus of Simon and his team will be to find the new hyper-casual games that stand out from the crowd," Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Working with developers globally to bring their ideas to market quickly, and using the Kwalee teams’ vast game design heritage to hone and improve the games, so both Kwalee and the developers share the success.

"With a history where he has successfully managed his own companies/studios and also managed external studios to great effect, Simon is the perfect fit for the role".

Prytherch added: "I’m thrilled to be joining Kwalee and in turn, re-joining colleagues such as David, Jason and many other faces at such an exciting time in the business. The company had a brilliant 2019, but with all the Kwalee expertise, there’s a great opportunity to grow the publishing department. I’m looking forward to working with developers from around the world and recruiting a world-class team."

