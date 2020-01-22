Jagex bolsters team with six new hires for 2020

RuneScape developer Jagex has bolstered its team with an additional six hires to kick off 2020.

David Bamberger will take on the role of head product marketing for RuneScape. Bamberger brings 25 years experience with him, having most recently worked for Tencent America as the marketing manager for PUBG Mobile. Other titles he has worked with include such classics as Final Fantasy VII and Hitman.

Ouni Kwon will hold the same position as Bamberger for Old School Runescape. Kwon has worked at Wargaming for nine years, having worked on its flagship title World of Tanks.

The new creator services director is Joeyray Hall, who previously worked at Blizzard Entertainment. Over his 23-year career at the American company, he held various senior management roles, including cinematics senior project manager.

So much talent

The fourth hire is Mike Donatelli. Having worked in the industry for 20 years, Donatelli has worked on various titles including Wildstar, Warhammer Online and Dark Age of Camelot. His new role is product director for Old School Runescape.

Next, Stewart Stanbury has been appointed director of business development. He will be responsible for outreaching to external companies while looking for investment and licensing opportunities for Jagex. Over his career, Stanbury has worked with high-end clients including Dell, EA, Ubisoft and Rockstar.

The final hire is Anna Mostyn-Williams, who is the new director of publishing partnerships. In her decade-long career, she has worked with top brands such as Xbox, Quantic Dream, and Discovery Communications. Her new job will involve developing relationships with distribution and marketing partners.

"With the significant talent we're able to continuously attract to Jagex, it's very clear that big things lie ahead for the studio as we approach our 20th Anniversary of RuneScape," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

"We recognise the importance of investing in exceptional talent, with 100 new hires welcomed to Jagex in 2019 alone, we have witnessed a record-breaking year whilst hitting exciting milestones, and we plan to continue to build our talent pool through 2020 and beyond."

Jagex's former head of content acquisition - Alex Cook - recently returned to Codemasters. In October 2019, Jagex brought in veterans from Epic Games and Bungie. Earlier this month, Old School Runescape scored eight million downloads on mobile.