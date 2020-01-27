Job News

Hypercasual studio Kwalee shakes up PR team with two new hires

By , Editor

Leamington Spa-based hypercasual publisher Kwalee has brought on two new hires to head up an all-new PR team at the studio.

Taking the lead role as PR manager is Richard Paul. Paul has over eight years experience in PR, working with brands including PureGym, easyJet, Premier Inn, and Manchester United football club.

"Having been a lifelong fan of gaming and having grown up playing the likes of Micro Machines and LMA Manager that multiple people here played a part in, I'm delighted to have joined the Kwalee team. Not only to be working alongside these gaming legends, but to have joined such a fast growing business working in such an interesting area," said Paul.

"The huge possibilities of hyper-casual and the highly creative nature of the company really drew me towards the role, and I'm excited by all the things we'll be able to do from a PR standpoint. Our goal is to help continue the amazing growth seen at the company and as we’re starting right at the beginning of 2020, I'm looking forward to seeing just how far we've come by the end of it."

Shake up

Joining Paul is Matt Suckley, former features editor of PocketGamer.biz. Since leaving the site in 2017, Suckley has worked as a PR manager at Flaregames and Phoenix Games in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Kwalee appointed Simon Prytherch as its head of publishing earlier this month. Prytherch later spoke on the topic of "what makes a hypercasual game" at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020.


Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

