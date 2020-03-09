Sumo Digital appoints new director of excellence and integration

Two new job appointments have been made at Sumo Digital.

The first is co-founder Darren Mills, who will take on the role of director of excellence and integration.

"This new, key role allows us to focus on our values and goals, enabling us to effectively action change and make Sumo Group studios some of the best places to work in the industry," said Mills.

"I'll be leading a broad range of projects, delving into the detail of what it's like to work at Sumo and how that experience can improve."

Second appointment

The second is Jim Woods, who was promoted to studio director at Sumo Sheffield. Woods first joined the company in 2017, and started out as senior development director. He went on to become production director.

"I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to run Sumo Sheffield. Darren has done a fantastic job for the past four years, and I hope to build on that success moving forwards," said Woods.

"The combination of talented people and exciting projects will allow Sumo Sheffield to showcase the quality of games we are capable of delivering and further enhance the strong reputation that each of our studios enjoy in the games industry."

Continued growth

"I'm delighted to announce two new senior appointments. It is vital, as we continue to grow and integrate new businesses and studios into the Group that we constantly keep our culture, policies, processes and practises under review," said Sumo Group COO Paul Porter.

"This ensures they are aligned to support our growth and remain fit for purpose both for the Group and for our people."

He concluded: "It is testimony to the strength of our management team that we can replace Darren with Jim Woods. Jim worked with Sumo for over a decade before joining the company in 2017. His experience and pragmatism have put him in great stead to lead our largest studio."

In January, Sumo made two key hires, including Jenny Muhlwa as its learning and development manager. It also hired Dr Jake Habgood as director of education. That same month, Kirstin Whittle was hired as partnerships director.

