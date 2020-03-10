Reggie Fils-Aimé appointed to Gamestop board of directors

Reggie Fils-Aimé is a businessman and former president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America. He currently presides as a board of director at Gamestop

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has been appointed to GameStop's board of directors.

The move, that will take effect from April 20th, 2020, will also see the former president and CEO of Walmart US Will Simon and CEO of PetSmart James Symancyk join the board.

Alongside this, four current directors - Dan DeMatteo, Steve Koonin, Gerald Szczepanski, and Larry Zilavy – will all retire from the board in June 2020.

"Important milestone"

"The Board refreshment and governance enhancements announced today represent an important milestone in GameStop's transformation as we continue to evolve the Company's business strategy for long-term success," said Gamestop CEO George Sherman.

"We are pleased to welcome Reggie, Bill and J.K. to the Board. They are each highly qualified and bring significant, relevant experience to our turnaround.

"We look forward to immediately benefitting from their expertise and perspectives as we navigate the evolving gaming and retail environments, execute on our strategic initiatives and prepare the Company to maximize value-creation associated with the next generation of console launches later this year."

The gaming industry needs a healthy and vibrant @GameStop. I look forward to being a part of @GameStopCorp Board and helping to make this happen. https://t.co/pYWFGZ9XKj — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) March 9, 2020

GameStop has suffered for a number of years due to the increased digital market and has seen several rounds of layoffs.

Last October, Fils-Aimé was presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for his contribution to the video games industry.