Job News

Activision Blizzard appoints Google veteran Daniel Alegre as new COO

Activision Blizzard appoints Google veteran Daniel Alegre as new COO
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

US publishing giant Activision Blizzard has hired Daniel Alegre as its new president and chief operating officer.

Alegre will start this role on April 7th, 2020. He comes on board having worked at Google for more than 16 years, starting out as the search and software giant's VP of Latin America back in 2004 before moving to the president role for the Asia Pacific region three years later.

In 2012, he was promoted to president of global and strategic partnerships, before moving to head up Google's global retail, shopping and payments businesses in November 2017.

Per an 8-K US Securities and Exchanges Commission filing by Activision Blizzard about his appointment, we know that Alegre is going to be paid $1.3m base salary, with that figure potentially doubling via discretionary bonuses.

Alegre is also being granted equity to the tune of $5 million, though the first third of this amount isn't vested until March 30th, 2022.

"Deep library"

"Activision Blizzard is at an exciting point in its history," said Alegre.

"In addition to a deep library of owned and internationally beloved franchises, the company has tremendous talent that has built a culture committed to inspiration and creativity.

"More importantly, through thoughtful and creative games, it connects and engages over 400 million people around the world through epic entertainment. I look forward to helping players around the world connect through quality and immersive games.”

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jan 27th, 2020

Activision Blizzard and Google sign up for strategic "multi-year" streaming partnership

News Dec 18th, 2019

Activision Blizzard unveils "King's Council" group to test mobile ads

Job News Aug 16th, 2019

Activision Blizzard recruits new chief marketing officer and chief people officer

Job News May 28th, 2019

Epic Games hires Overwatch League commissioner Nate Nanzer to drive esports

Job News Mar 8th, 2019

Here's where 209 jobs were cut in Blizzard's US business

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies