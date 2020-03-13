Job News

Adjust strengthens its partnerships and enterprise sales with two new hires

Adjust strengthens its partnerships and enterprise sales with two new hires
By , Staff Writer

Cybersecurity firm Adjust has made two key hires to strengthen its partnerships and enterprise sales.

Firstly, Kelly Mullins has joined the company as global director of agency partnerships. Mullins will be responsible for building and maintaining partnerships worldwide.

He previously worked for attribution platform Branch, where he was the director of business development. Mullins has also worked for Amazon, Electronic Arts and Tune in managerial roles.

Second hire

Bill Gerber has taken the role of head of enterprise sales in the US. His new job involves aiding brands to build value, protect investments and grow their audiences. Like Mullins, Gerber joined Adjust from Branch – he was the head of strategic accounts.

Before that, he was the head of global marketplace for Tune. Gerber has also held senior leadership roles at Coremetrics and IBM Global Business Services.

"Adjust's network of trusted partners plays an integral role in providing accurate, actionable and fraud-free data for our clients. At the same time, to stand out in the highly competitive mobile-first market, brands are looking for large-scale, long-term, streamlined solutions to complex mobile marketing challenges," said Adjust CEO and co-founder Christian Henschel.

"We're thrilled to have Kelly and Bill's leadership and entrepreneurial minds to move our US agency partnership mission and enterprise client engagement strategy forward."

A promising year

In January, Adjust became Unity's first mobile measurement partner. Later that month, the company hired both Bill Kiriakis and Silvia Buermann – they are the senior vice president of global sales and vice president of global sales operations, respectively.

Last month, the firm launched a new feature to simplify mobile advertisement. The new feature allows users to keep track of all its campaigns across all apps.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Jan 29th, 2020

Adjust appoints Bill Kiriakis and Silvia Buermann to senior global sales team

News Jan 6th, 2020

Adjust becomes Unity's first mobile measurement partner

Job News Aug 28th, 2019

Adjust eyes Israel expansion with new GM

News May 19th, 2017

Mobile analytics firm Adjust becomes a Google App Attribution Partner for better integration with AdWords

Job News Feb 26th, 2016

Mobile data outfit Adjust opens Paris office

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies