Adjust strengthens its partnerships and enterprise sales with two new hires

Cybersecurity firm Adjust has made two key hires to strengthen its partnerships and enterprise sales.

Firstly, Kelly Mullins has joined the company as global director of agency partnerships. Mullins will be responsible for building and maintaining partnerships worldwide.

He previously worked for attribution platform Branch, where he was the director of business development. Mullins has also worked for Amazon, Electronic Arts and Tune in managerial roles.

Second hire

Bill Gerber has taken the role of head of enterprise sales in the US. His new job involves aiding brands to build value, protect investments and grow their audiences. Like Mullins, Gerber joined Adjust from Branch – he was the head of strategic accounts.

Before that, he was the head of global marketplace for Tune. Gerber has also held senior leadership roles at Coremetrics and IBM Global Business Services.

"Adjust's network of trusted partners plays an integral role in providing accurate, actionable and fraud-free data for our clients. At the same time, to stand out in the highly competitive mobile-first market, brands are looking for large-scale, long-term, streamlined solutions to complex mobile marketing challenges," said Adjust CEO and co-founder Christian Henschel.

"We're thrilled to have Kelly and Bill's leadership and entrepreneurial minds to move our US agency partnership mission and enterprise client engagement strategy forward."

A promising year

In January, Adjust became Unity's first mobile measurement partner. Later that month, the company hired both Bill Kiriakis and Silvia Buermann – they are the senior vice president of global sales and vice president of global sales operations, respectively.

Last month, the firm launched a new feature to simplify mobile advertisement. The new feature allows users to keep track of all its campaigns across all apps.