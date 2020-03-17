Job News

Bill Gates leaves the Microsoft board

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

One of Microsoft's founders, Bill Gates, has stepped down from his position on the company's board of directors.

In a news post, the Big M revealed that its co-founder and technology advisor was leaving to focus more on philanthropic work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He will continue in his role as technology advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

"Honour and privilege"

"It's been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratising force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges," Nadella said.

"And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill's leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realise our mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more."

Gates left his role at Microsoft in 2008, but stayed on as the chair of the board until 2014.

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


