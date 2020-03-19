Job News

King senior developer Egill Antonsson joins MAG Interactive

King senior developer Egill Antonsson joins MAG Interactive
By , Staff Writer

Swedish publisher MAG Interactive has hired former King senior developer Egill Antonsson as the company continues to bolster its teams.

Antonsson started his games career at mobile and browser games firm Gogocic before making his way to King in 2014 as part of the core team, developing front-end focused shared tech and tools for its titles.

This is one of a number of hires MAG has made lately, with BAFTA award-winning art director Jules Langran being brought on board to its Brighton studio.

"High quality"

"At MAG Interactive I'm part of a small agile team where we focus our efforts on initiating and developing front-end focused shared tech and tools, to achieve the company's goal of delivering high quality and feature rich games," said Antonsson.

"I'm excited to be part of this team and I feel that MAG brings the best of my previous two workplaces: The unified and collaborative spirit of a startup and the focused strategy and discipline to deliver the most enjoyable casual social mobile games for the players for the long-term."

MAG recently revealed that its real-time word game Word Domination has exceeded 10 million downloads since launching in May 2018.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

Job News Dec 2nd, 2019

EA DICE veteran Magnus Holmström joins MAG Interactive

Job News May 29th, 2019

King CEO Riccardo Zacconi steps down after 16 years

News Dec 19th, 2016

MAG Interactive brings on ex-Widespace exec Magnus Wiklander as CFO

List Mar 18th, 2013

Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2013

Job News Mar 16th, 2020

MAG Interactive hires BAFTA award-winning art director Jules Langran

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies