King senior developer Egill Antonsson joins MAG Interactive

Swedish publisher MAG Interactive has hired former King senior developer Egill Antonsson as the company continues to bolster its teams.

Antonsson started his games career at mobile and browser games firm Gogocic before making his way to King in 2014 as part of the core team, developing front-end focused shared tech and tools for its titles.

This is one of a number of hires MAG has made lately, with BAFTA award-winning art director Jules Langran being brought on board to its Brighton studio.

"High quality"

"At MAG Interactive I'm part of a small agile team where we focus our efforts on initiating and developing front-end focused shared tech and tools, to achieve the company's goal of delivering high quality and feature rich games," said Antonsson.

"I'm excited to be part of this team and I feel that MAG brings the best of my previous two workplaces: The unified and collaborative spirit of a startup and the focused strategy and discipline to deliver the most enjoyable casual social mobile games for the players for the long-term."

MAG recently revealed that its real-time word game Word Domination has exceeded 10 million downloads since launching in May 2018.

