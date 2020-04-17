Job News

Niantic hires Megan Quinn as its new COO

Niantic hires Megan Quinn as its new COO
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon developer Niantic has welcomed Megan Quinn as its new chief operating officer.

As announced on its website, Quinn will be responsible for business operations and international development. However, she has been a board member since 2017.

Quinn has worked in various roles. She was the head of product at Square for a year before turning to investment. She was an investment partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, followed by a general partner at Spark Capital for five years.

Quinn is also a board member for various companies, including Handshake, InVision and Glossier.

A great history

Quinn has previously supported Niantic in its Augmented Reality mission. When Quinn worked at Google – in various leadership roles – she was the product lead for Niantic's internal map building with the tech giant.

Furthermore, she was one of the first people to back Niantic when it created its experimental lab in Google.

In March, Niantic acquired 6D.ai to further its AR goals. That same month, it made its games – Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress Portals – more accessible for indoor play.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 31st, 2020

Niantic makes its games easier to play indoors

News Mar 31st, 2020

Niantic acquires 6D.ai to further its AR goals

Interview Mar 11th, 2020

Jobs in Games: Niantic head of developer relations Kellee Santiago on empowering others to make unique games

News Dec 18th, 2019

Niantic unveils major Pokemon GO update with new Buddy Adventure mode

News Dec 6th, 2019

Niantic and Qualcomm sign multi-year deal for AR gaming tech

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies