Job News

Bigpoint appoints Qin Liu as its new managing director

Bigpoint appoints Qin Liu as its new managing director
By , Staff Writer

German games developer Bigpoint has appointed Qin Liu as its new managing director with immediate effect.

As announced on LinkedIn, Liu has a strong background in games management, distribution and marketing. In her 10 year career, Liu has helped to publish over 15 titles.

Furthermore, she has helped in the set up of various offices worldwide, including in Singapore, South Korea and India.

Dedicated team

"I am very happy to take over the position as Managing Director in Hamburg. Bigpoint is a great company with exciting upcoming products and a team of passionate and dedicated colleagues. It plays a crucial part in Yoozoo's global strategy," said Liu.

In August 2019, the German firm named Yoozoo Holding Group president Jeff Lu its new managing director. In 2017, we caught up with Lu's predecessor Brian Morrisoe to discuss the company's business plans.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Aug 9th, 2019

Bigpoint names Yoozoo Holding Group president Jeff Lu as new MD

Job News Mar 28th, 2017

Bigpoint CEO Khaled Helioui steps down as Youzu outlines new mobile and investment strategy

Job News Sep 28th, 2015

Bigpoint hires Ryan McDonald and Christophe Garnier to double down on mobile development

Job News Mar 19th, 2020

King senior developer Egill Antonsson joins MAG Interactive

News Jul 4th, 2019

TIGA names London and the South East as biggest games development hubs in the UK

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies