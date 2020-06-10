Rovio hires Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development

Rovio has hired Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development.

In his new role, Longer will be responsible for the company's M&A strategy, this includes structuring and executing new deals. He will report directly to Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

Longer has worked for the Finnish firm before from 2012 to 2016. In that time, he held a variety of roles – executive producer for Rovio Match and Build, business development specialist for Rovio Stars, and as a controller in the finance department.

However, Longer has rejoined Rovio after having worked for Wargaming as its chief of staff and director of operations for mobile. He also worked as the director of strategy and research for the company.

Welcome back

"We are delighted to welcome back Jakob to Rovio," said Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

"With his proven track record in analytical research and strategic planning, coupled with his deep industry knowledge and connections, he has the ideal profile to drive forward our M&A activities on a dedicated basis."

"It’s a pleasure to step into this role and support Rovio’s future growth," said Longer.

"I'm excited to work on sourcing new inorganic opportunities, strengthening Rovio's games division through world class products and bringing the best talent into our company flock."

