Ubisoft appoints Christophe Derennes as Montreal studio head

French publishing giant Ubisoft has tapped Christophe Derennes to head up its Montreal studio.

The appointment was made following the former head of the firm's Canadian studios, Yannis Mallat, stepping down due to an on-going investigation into sexual misconduct by staff at Ubisoft.

Derennes is a 25-year Ubisoft veteran who previously served as executive VP of production at its Montreal studio.

"Immense expertise"

The company's executive director of worldwide studios, Christine Burgress Quemard, will be looking after Ubisoft's other Canadian studios in Quebec, Toronto, Halifax, Saguenay and Winnipeg.

"Derennes has immense expertise in production management in his 25 years with Ubisoft and has been a source of daily support for development teams in the creation of our games and helped make them into the great successes of which we are all proud," the publisher said.

Mallat was one of three high-profile employees to leave Ubisoft over the weekend. Chief creative officer Serge Hascoët resigned immediately due to the investigation into sexual misconduct, while talent and comms boss Cécile Cornet has also stepped down.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.