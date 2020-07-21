Homa Games hires Julien Bourhis as its new vice president of operations

Mobile games publisher Homa Games has hired Julien Bourhis as its new vice president of operations.

Based in the Paris office, Bourhis will be in charge of the company's business strategy and operations. Previously, he served as a project leader for Boston Consulting Group.

"I'm so proud of joining Homa Games. In just four months since I joined, in spite of the Covid-19 situation, we were able to grow tremendously from 30 to 50+ people, open a new studio in Toulouse, publish eight new games while significantly transform the way we operate," said Bourhis.

"Homa's teams have an impressive ability to adapt & execute while, at the same time, keeping it fun and nice to work with! Every day, I'm amazed by how talented our people are in many fields: UA & monetization, game design, motion design, publishing, as well as tech/product and support."

Great addition

"Julien is extraordinarily entrepreneurial and creative. His skill set, combined with his deep understanding of games, technology, and strategic execution, will help us produce more content that will be enjoyed by millions of users worldwide. On a personal level, Julien is an outstanding person who brings ambition, humility, and curiosity. I'm confident he will fit in perfectly with Homa's culture," said Homa Games CEO Daniel Nathan.

In February, the company welcomed Yoan Joncheret as its first-ever head of design. Last month, Homa Games absorbed free-to-play mobile games specialist IRL Team. However, the Toulouse studio maintained its team independence.