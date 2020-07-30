Job News

AdInMo adds Preston Rabi and Ana Stewart to its board of directors

By , Editor

In-game advertising platform AdInMo has added two of its investors to its board of directors.

WPP co-founder Preston Rabi is the first to be added. Rabi is known for investing in other companies across the advertising, technology, and investment management industries.

The second new addition is i-design co-founder Ana Stewart. She is also a tech advisor across a number of businesses, and is on the board of the Scottish Football Association.

The more the merrier

"We're extremely pleased to welcome both Ana and Preston to the board. They each bring a wealth of advertising and technology expertise to help scale AdInMo's game monetisation platform as a mainstream digital channel for brands and advertisers," said AdInMo CEO Kristan Rivers.

"Despite generating revenues of £159.3 bn and attracting a global audience of 2.6 billion consumers, games is still a largely untapped advertising channel for brands. But that is changing with rapid digital disruption," added Stewart.

"The programmatic advertising sector continues to evolve as brands seek authentic experiences to engage hard-to-reach audiences. I am excited to be able to support AdInMo to help deliver immersive in-game advertising at scale."

AdInMo secured $500,000 in funding back in May 2020. The funding round was led by Techstart Ventures, with the money going towards scaling the company's tech and growing the core team.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

