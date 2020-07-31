Mobile games jobs weekly: Jeff Karp moves to EA, Andrée Cossette leaves Ubisoft, and board directors galore

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

Movers and Shakers

Electronic Arts hires Jeff Karp to head up its mobile division

US publisher EA has hired Jeff Karp to head up its mobile division, taking on the role of senior vice president and group general manager.

Prior to this, Karp was the president and managing director at Big Fish Games, a role he held for two years and oversaw games including Big Fish Casino and Fairway Solitaire.

AdInMo adds Preston Rabi and Ana Stewart to its board of directors

In-game advertising platform AdInMo has added two of its investors to its board of directors.

WPP co-founder Preston Rabi and i-design co-founder Ana Stewart will both join the board effective immediately.

Ubisoft Quebec managing director Andrée Cossette is leaving the company

Ubisoft Quebec managing director Andrée Cossette will exit the French publisher after 22-years as she looks to seek new challenges.

Cossette made it clear that the sexual abuse and misconduct allegations swirling around the company played no part in her decision.

MAG Interactive hires a new senior game artist and intelligence engineer

Swedish developer MAG Interactive has appointed a new senior game artist and intelligence engineer.

Güray Emen will join the Wordzee team where he will work on the title's visual effects, assets and animations, while the intelligence engineer role was awarded to former media agency PHD employee Greg Smee.

Boss Bunny Games welcomes David Reeves to its board of directors

Hypecasual developer and publisher Boss Bunny Games has added David Reeves to its board of directors.

Reeves has plenty of experience within the games industry and has served as a top executive for numerous companies, including president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment EMEA.

