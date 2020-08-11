Activision Blizzard names MLB executive Tony Petitti as its new sports and entertainment president

Activision Blizzard has named Major League Baseball (MLB) executive Tony Petitti as its new president of sports and entertainment.

As part of his new role, which will see Petitti report directly to CEO Bobby Kotick, he will look after the company's film, television, consumer products and esports divisions. Before joining Activision, Petitti served as MLB's COO and deputy commissioner for business and media. Prior to that, he worked as the president of the MLB Network.

"Bobby Kotick has been translating his vision into opportunity at Activision Blizzard for 30 years. I couldn't be more excited to use my own 30 years of sports and entertainment experience to help Activision Blizzard realise its ambitions," said Petitti.

"It's clear to me the company has an incredible opportunity to connect players and fans in new and innovative ways, and I'm excited to be joining the company at such an important moment in its history. The last 12 years in baseball have been extraordinary for me, and I am especially grateful for the leadership and mentorship that Commissioner Manfred provided to me and the League."

Top executive

"Tony is one of the most highly regarded executives in sports and entertainment," said Kotick.

"His success in media and as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of Major League Baseball is the perfect blend of skills to help us realize our aspirations for esports and our related businesses. He is admired by owners, media executives, players and fans."

Recently, the company has come under fire as shareholders claim that it has "unnecessarily enriched" Kotick.