Mobile games jobs weekly: Street Fighter boss Yoshinori Ono resigns, Embracer Group acquires 8 studios, and THQ appoints first North American CEO

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from last week right here.

Got any jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com.

Job News

Street Fighter boss Yoshinori Ono leaves Capcom after nearly 30 years

Capcom's Street Fighter producer and brand boss Yoshinori Ono is set to leave the company after almost 30 years.

The fighting game veteran revealed he would be leaving the Japanese publisher this summer. He did not give a reason for his departure, though he did thank the fighting games community for their continued support over the years.

Activision Blizzard names MLB executive Tony Petitti as its new sports and entertainment president

Activision Blizzard has named Major League Baseball (MLB) executive Tony Petitti as its new president of sports and entertainment.

Before joining the company, Petitti served as MLB's COO and deputy commissioner on business and media. Prior to that, he worked as the president of the MLB Network.

THQ Nordic appoints Eric Wuestmann as its first North American CEO

THQ Nordic has named Eric Wuestmann as its first North American CEO.

The role has been recently created and will involve Wuestmann running the US side of things for the company.

Sybo hires ex-Gram Games VP of product Jeremy Stein to head up its Copenhagen studio

Subway Surfers creator Sybo has hired Jeremy Stein to head up its studio in Copenhagen.

Before joining the company, Stein was the vice president of product at London-based studio Gram Games, overseeing Merge Dragons.

Studio news

Embracer Group acquires eight new studios including DECA Games

THQ Nordic parent organisation Embracer Group has acquired eight new companies, including: DECA Games, 4A Games, New World Interactive, Vermila Studios, Rare Earth Games, Palindrome Interactive, Pow Wow Entertainment and Sola Media.

Furthermore, THQ Nordic has acquired 100 per cent of Austrian firm Pow Wow Entertainment, while Koch Film now owns Stuttgart-based studio Sola Media.

AT&T appears to be keeping hold of Warner Bros. Interactive

AT&T may have changed its mind about a possible sale of its games studios such as Warner Bros. Interactive.

AT&T CEO Jason Kilar claimed that "Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group", indicating that the rumoured sale would not come to pass.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Senior Marketing Data Analyst (Kolibri Games) - Berlin, Germany

Product Owner – Game Development (justDice) - Hamburg, Germany

Frontend Software Engineer (Take-Two) - California, US

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.