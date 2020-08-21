Mobile games jobs weekly: Panzerdog founders exit, Ubisoft fires creative director and former Riot staff establish new studio

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.
The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.
You can also catch up with all of the job news from last week right here.
Job news
Ubisoft fires creative director Ashraf Ismail due to misconduct
Ismail has been investigated, though due to the confidential nature of the investigation, no details were given. Only that his contract had been terminated, thus ending his time at Ubisoft Montreal.
Ismail has been investigated, though due to the confidential nature of the investigation, no details were given. Only that his contract had been terminated, thus ending his time at Ubisoft Montreal.
Panzerdog founders Alexey Sazonov and Sergey Kozyakov have left the company
The founders of Panzerdog, best known for the five versus five shooter Tacticool, have chosen to leave the company.
Alexey Sazonov and Sergey Kozyakov will take a break from the games industry but may return in the future for a new endeavour.
Seriously lead character designer Miguel Francisco departs the company
Finnish publisher Seriously has lost its lead character designer as Miguel Francisco departs the company.
Studio news
Former Riot and Netflix employees set up new studio Odyssey Interactive, raise $6 million
A new Canadian-based mobile games studio has been established under the name Odyssey Interactive after raising $6 million.
Odyssey Interactive will be headed up by former Riot Games product lead Richard Henkel, who will take up the role of CEO.
En Masse Entertainment is shutting its doors
Tera publisher En Masse Entertainment is being closed.
En Masse was founded back in 2008 and was formerly known as Bluehole Interactive - the same Bluehole that created PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Report: Oracle is looking at acquiring TikTok
US tech firm Oracle is interested in a deal to acquire a portion of video-sharing social service TikTok.
The software specialist has already held talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance regarding the acquisition of its US operations.
Jobs board
Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:
Senior UI/UX Artist (Supercell) - Shanghai, China
Head of Mobile Marketing (AppAgent) - Prague, Czech Republic
Senior Marketing Data Analyst (Kolibri Games) - Berlin, Germany
Animation Programmer (Rebellion) - Oxford, UK
The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.
Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?