Mobile games jobs weekly: Panzerdog founders exit, Ubisoft fires creative director and former Riot staff establish new studio

Job news

Ubisoft fires creative director Ashraf Ismail due to misconduct

Ismail has been investigated, though due to the confidential nature of the investigation, no details were given. Only that his contract had been terminated, thus ending his time at Ubisoft Montreal.

Panzerdog founders Alexey Sazonov and Sergey Kozyakov have left the company

The founders of Panzerdog, best known for the five versus five shooter Tacticool, have chosen to leave the company.

Alexey Sazonov and Sergey Kozyakov will take a break from the games industry but may return in the future for a new endeavour.

Seriously lead character designer Miguel Francisco departs the company

Finnish publisher Seriously has lost its lead character designer as Miguel Francisco departs the company.

Studio news

Former Riot and Netflix employees set up new studio Odyssey Interactive, raise $6 million

A new Canadian-based mobile games studio has been established under the name Odyssey Interactive after raising $6 million.

Odyssey Interactive will be headed up by former Riot Games product lead Richard Henkel, who will take up the role of CEO.

En Masse Entertainment is shutting its doors

Tera publisher En Masse Entertainment is being closed.

En Masse was founded back in 2008 and was formerly known as Bluehole Interactive - the same Bluehole that created PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Report: Oracle is looking at acquiring TikTok

US tech firm Oracle is interested in a deal to acquire a portion of video-sharing social service TikTok.

The software specialist has already held talks with TikTok's parent company ByteDance regarding the acquisition of its US operations.

