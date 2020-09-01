Scopely appoints Aaron Loeb as its new chief business officer

American mobile games firm Scopely has appointed Aaron Loeb as its new chief business officer.

In his new role, Loeb will be responsible for bringing teams together to refine Sopely's game development, creative process and the quality of its tech. He has a wealth of experience in the mobile space, most recently serving as FoxNext Games president. Prior to that, Loeb worked as the president of studios at Kabam.

"Over the years, I have been continuously impressed from a distance by Scopely's huge success. Having now gotten to work closely with the Scopely team, I am even more impressed by the company's deep bench of talent and its culture of humility and dedication to excellence," said Loeb.

"Along with world-class publishing and technology capabilities, Scopely has assembled some of the world's smartest game makers, creating delightful experiences across multiple categories -- games players love and engage with deeply every single day for years on end. I'm thrilled to join this passionate and talented group of people to continue to build wonderful experiences for gamers around the world."

Experienced executive

"Over the last few months, we have closely collaborated with Aaron on a role where his passions and expertise can best be utilised at Scopely. His deep games experience is invaluable to our employees, players and business, and we are thrilled to have his unique perspective as part of our executive team. Aaron has already expanded our thinking, and we can't wait to see what more we can accomplish together," said Scopely CEO Javier Ferreira.

Back in January, the Scrabble Go publisher acquired FoxNext Games, which is best known for Marvel Strike Force. Furthermore, in April, the American company acquired Scrabble Go developer PierPlay following their partnership on the successful word game.