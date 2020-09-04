Mobile games jobs weekly: Glu welcomes new VP, Big Fish makes layoffs, and Pubguard appoints Andy Curran as new CEO

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

Job news

Glu Mobile welcomes Jon David as its new vice president and general manager

Mobile games developer and publisher Glu has hired Jon David as its new vice president and general manager.

The executive joins the San Francisco-based firm after more than 20-years as CEO of fan engagement company Taunt.

Roblox hires Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing officer

Roblox has welcomed Barbara Messing as its new chief marketing and employee experience officer.

Messing has joined the online games platform from retail giant Walmart, where she served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer for over a year.

Big Fish Games lays off 250 staff members as it faces a restructure

Seattle-based mobile developer Big Fish Games is set to lay off 250 million employees as the company faces restructuring

Big Fish Games currently has around 600 members of staff, meaning it will cut down its workforce to just over half.

Scopely appoints Aaron Loeb as its new chief business officer

US games developer and publisher Scopely has appointed Aaron Loeb as its new chief business officer.

Loeb will be responsible for bringing teams together to refine Sopely's game development, creative process and the quality of its tech.

Malvertising and ad platform Pubguard appoints Andy Curran as its new CEO

Bidstack-owned malvertising and ad platform Pubguard has appointed Andy Curran as its new CEO.

Before taking the chief executive role, Curran was the head of growth at Bidstack, where he was responsible for both scaling and aligning the commercial and development teams.

