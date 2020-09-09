Job News

Rovio hires Andy Muesse to head up its Stockholm studio

By , Staff Writer

Mobile games specialist Rovio has appointed Andy Muesse as its new head of studio for Rovio Stockholm.

Before joining the Finnish company, Muesse worked for Wargaming, overseeing development and revenue for its mobile product teams. Moreover, he has worked in managerial roles for GREE and Kixeye.

"Even through virtual hangouts, the team's passion and shared creative mindset was evident from the first moment," said Muesse.

"And of course, such traits shine through in the product, whether it's the chaotic fun of Angry Birds 2, or the host of new mobile RPG prototypes being conceptualized behind the scenes. With all that in mind, I'm delighted to be working with this insanely talented team, while continuing their philosophy of making approachable RPGs that retain the kind of mechanics and late-game content that highly engaged players appreciate."

Perfect candidate

"It's awesome to officially welcome Andy into the Rovio flock," said Rovio head of games Alex Pelletier-Normand.

"While his executive leadership experience speaks for itself, Andy brings a deep understanding of product management, live operations and player experience through numerous hands-on roles over the past decade. This makes him perfectly suited to drive our games as a service mindset, whether through Angry Birds 2, or masterminding the roadmaps for products we'll be talking about many years from now."

Back in June, the Angry Birds creator welcomed Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

