Mobile games jobs weekly: Rovio hires former Wargaming head, Kwalee expands in China, and Hutch looks to bolster team

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

Movers and Shakers

Rovio hires Andy Muesse to head up its Stockholm studio

Mobile games specialist Rovio has appointed Andy Muesse as its new head of studio for Rovio Stockholm.

Before joining the Finnish company, Muesse worked for Wargaming, overseeing development and revenue for its mobile product teams.

Modern Times Group appoints Maria Redin as CEO

Modern Times Group has shaken up its executive team following the resignation of its president and CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann in July of this year.

The outfit's former CFO Maria Redin has been tapped as his replacement, having joined the company's management team back in 2015.

Studio news

Kwalee continues its expansion with a new office in China

Hypercasual developer Kwalee has continued its 2020 expansion as it sets up shop with a new office and team in China.

The Chinese arm aims to grow the brand across the region, as well as enable the developer and publisher to work with local partners.

Gameye secures $2.4 million in seed funding

Multiplayer scaling specialist Gameye has secured $2.4 million in a new funding round.

With the money, the company hopes to continue its accelerated growth and development of its scaling solutions.

Indian games platform Winzo secures $18 million in Series B funding

Indian esports gaming platform Winzo has secured $18 million in a Series B funding round.

Winzo intends to utilise the money to further strengthen its content and meet the needs of mobile game uses.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Rovio

Angry Birds creator Rovio has listed several new job roles across its several studios. Most recently, the Finnish developer soft-launched Angry Birds Legends and Angry Birds Casual.

Producer - Copenhagen, Denmark

Senior Manager (User Experience) - Helsinki, Finland

Senior Server Developer - Helsinki, Finland

Senior Product Manager - Stockholm, Sweden

Hutch

Mobile racing game developer and publisher Hutch has posted for a number of roles at the firm. The studio has launched numerous titles, including Rebel Racing, F1 Manager, Top Drives, and Hot Wheels: Race Off.

Senior Gameplay Programmer - London, UK

Game Designer - London, UK

Head of People (HR) - London, UK

Art Outsource Manager (Art/Animation) - London, UK

Product Manager - London, UK

UA Manager (Performance Marketing) - London, UK

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.

