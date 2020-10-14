Anzu welcomes former Activision Blizzard exec Ruben Dehouck as new strategic advisor

In-game ads firm Anzu has welcomed Ruben Dehouck as a new strategic advisor.

Ruben has led a long career in the games industry. He spent 10 years at Activision Blizzard, where he held a number of executive roles. At one point, Ruben was in charge of marketing operations for Call of Duty, he also held strategic partnerships with top industry partners such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

"In-game advertising offers developers and publishers a compelling new revenue stream, but only if it's done right. Anzu's cutting-edge tech solution ensures non-intrusive, blended real-world advertising in video game ecosystems," said Dehouck

"It's a solution that understands and respects gamers' expectations. I'm excited to help drive in-game advertising to new heights and leverage the enormous appetite of leading global advertisers to build meaningful relationships with the ever-growing, 3 billion-plus global video game audience."

Welcome aboard

"We are thrilled to have Ruben on board. He brings a wealth of experience, and his knowledge, which sits at the intersection of gaming, advertising, and strategic partnership development, will be invaluable to us as we move forward," said Anzu founder and CEO Itamar Benedy.

Earlier this month, Anzu expanded its partnership with Axis Games. Back in August, the in-game ads company teamed up with Veritas Entertainment for real-life brand ads.