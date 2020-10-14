Job News

Anzu welcomes former Activision Blizzard exec Ruben Dehouck as new strategic advisor

Anzu welcomes former Activision Blizzard exec Ruben Dehouck as new strategic advisor
By , Staff Writer

In-game ads firm Anzu has welcomed Ruben Dehouck as a new strategic advisor.

Ruben has led a long career in the games industry. He spent 10 years at Activision Blizzard, where he held a number of executive roles. At one point, Ruben was in charge of marketing operations for Call of Duty, he also held strategic partnerships with top industry partners such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

"In-game advertising offers developers and publishers a compelling new revenue stream, but only if it's done right. Anzu's cutting-edge tech solution ensures non-intrusive, blended real-world advertising in video game ecosystems," said Dehouck

"It's a solution that understands and respects gamers' expectations. I'm excited to help drive in-game advertising to new heights and leverage the enormous appetite of leading global advertisers to build meaningful relationships with the ever-growing, 3 billion-plus global video game audience."

Welcome aboard

"We are thrilled to have Ruben on board. He brings a wealth of experience, and his knowledge, which sits at the intersection of gaming, advertising, and strategic partnership development, will be invaluable to us as we move forward," said Anzu founder and CEO Itamar Benedy.

Earlier this month, Anzu expanded its partnership with Axis Games. Back in August, the in-game ads company teamed up with Veritas Entertainment for real-life brand ads.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 7th, 2020

Anzu welcomes David Sable as a strategic advisor

News Oct 7th, 2020

Anzu expands its partnership with Axis Games

News Aug 26th, 2020

Anzu teams up with Veritas Entertainment for real-life brands ads

News Jul 1st, 2020

Anzu teams up with League-M to bring its in-game ads platform to European brands

as News Jun 22nd, 2020

Anzu teams up with industry veteran Takuya Banno to bring its ads platform to Japan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies