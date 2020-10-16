Bandai Namco Mobile welcomes two new community managers

Bandai Namco Mobile has recruited two new community managers.

As announced via LinkedIn, Janneke van Ooyen and Jennifer Govea have joined the Barcelona-based studio.

Before joining Bandai Namco Mobile, Ooyen served as a community manager for Crytek for more than three years.

Meanwhile, Govea held a number of social media manager roles for Wargaming between March 2017 and October 2020. However, she got started with the World of Tanks creator as a community manager in 2016.

Going mobile

The Japanese games company first opened its mobile-focused branch in August 2019.

Currently, Bandai Namco Mobile has got positions available, and are looking for staff across its game data science, marketing data science and performance marketing divisions.

In November 2019, Bandai Namco's free-to-play fighter Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle crossed $2 billion in lifetime revenue, four years after its 2015 launch.