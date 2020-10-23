Riot Games welcomes Jason Bunge as its first-ever CMO

Riot Games has appointed Jason Bunge as its first-ever chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Bunge will oversee the company's product, game marketing, publishing and global channel teams.

Bunge has over 20 years of experience within the games and tech industries. Most recently, he was Electronic Art's senior vice president of brand management and marketing. During that time, he aided in the launch of battle royale Apex Legends.

"I'm thrilled to join Riot, a company with an unwavering commitment to players and one of the leaders in gaming and entertainment," said Bunge.

"Through our growing portfolio of games and immersive storytelling, I'm looking forward to working with all of the passionate and creative Rioters around the world. Together, we'll deliver truly holistic brand experiences that constantly strive to raise player expectations."

Great addition

"Jason's proven track record of deploying and sustaining games and his deep understanding of players are exactly the combination we were looking for in a CMO," said Riot president of worldwide publishing Jin Oh.

"We knew we needed to find someone who connects with players and has demonstrated success in executing innovative campaigns. On behalf of everyone at Riot, we are excited to have Jason join the team as we continue to engage players across all our titles in deeply resonant ways."

Recently, Riot's upcoming mobile title, League of Legends: Wild Rift, was announced for iOS devices. Furthermore, the game will enter regional open betas on October 27th.