Job News

Lab Zero vet Zaimont suspended from work on Guilty Gear

Lab Zero vet Zaimont suspended from work on Guilty Gear
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

The founder of Lab Zero Games Mike "MikeZ" Zaimont has been suspended from working on the Guilty Gear series.

That's according to Gamasutra, which reports that the developer was hired to work on netcode for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R over at Arc Systems Works at the request of Team French Calibust. This came in the wake of Zaimont being accused of making inappropriate remarks to his staff and insulting them.

"Arc System Works has now agreed with Team French CaliBurst to suspend MikeZ's participation in development until he has addressed the outstanding matters," Arc rep Takeshi Yamanaka said.

"Arc System Works has a strong policy to not condone any unlawful acts, harassment, acts of violence, or discrimination in all manners and forms."

Find a resolution

Yamanaka continued: "We have the expectation for MikeZ to resolve the allegations against him in good faith. Now that the development has came to a milestone, and with your [outreach], we thought it to be a good time for MikeZ to start working towards a resolution."

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

Job News Nov 2nd, 2020

Retro Studios hires Marisa Palumbo as it looks to remodel Texas HQ

Job News Oct 20th, 2020

Sumo Leamington appoints Codemasters vet as technical director

Job News Oct 1st, 2020

Huuuge Group welcomes Grzegorz Kania as its new CFO

Job News Sep 3rd, 2020

Glu Mobile welcomes Jon David as its new vice president and general manager

Job News Aug 27th, 2020

InnoGames appoints Christian Reshöft as its new CPO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies