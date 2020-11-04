Kwalee hits 100 members of staff as the company continues to grow

Mobile games developer and publisher Kwalee has surpassed 100 employees.

The Leamington-spa-based company's headcount has tripled in just two years. Undoubtedly, Kwalee's expansion this year, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, has helped.

Back in May, the firm set up shop in Bangalore, India. It built upon that growth as the mobile games specialist opened a new office in China.

However, while the new arms would have helped its headcount, there is another reason for Kwalee's increased number of staff. Earlier this year, it opened up its vacancies to remote workers.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, companies were forced to adopt a remote working culture, to which some struggled to adapt. However, Kwalee saw the benefits and therefore has access to a wider talent pool.

Big family

"We're extremely proud to have expanded the Kwalee team to more than 100 people – particularly in such a challenging year. Our rate of growth has been phenomenal, and we all look forward to that continuing, both in Leamington Spa and internationally," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"With so many vacant positions still open and big plans for 2021 and beyond, we can't wait to welcome many more great people to help us release many more great games. Between remote working and the overseas studios we're building, there are now more options than ever for the world's best talent to work with us, which is very exciting indeed."