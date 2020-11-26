Job News

Bossa Studios makes round of redundancies

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

London-based games developer Bossa Studios is cutting some staff due to internal issues.

As reported by Eurogamer, 13 positions were initially on the chopping block, but this now stands at 10 jobs. In total, the firm employs 85 people.

Bossa's co-founder Henrique Olifiers has said that these redundancies are due to the new direction the company is taking and has refuted reports that they are to do with the commercial performance of Surgeon Simulator 2. The game was released as an Epic Games Store exclusive in August and failed to capture the same level of excitement as the 2013 original did on Steam. This could be, in part, due to changes in the games market.

Fundamental changes

"The other thing about fundamental change is that not everyone agrees with it, and that's alright, the world would be a much more dull place if we all agreed on everything," Bossa said in a statement.

"A small number of people are unhappy with these changes, and as unfortunate as that is, there's little we can do other than be candid about our motives and support them as much as possible. They have the right to feel the way they do about these decisions if so they chose to, and criticise us for it. That's just the way things work."

