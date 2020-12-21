Rovio names Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

Finnish mobile games specialist Rovio has named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO.

Pelletier-Normand will take over from current chief exec Kati Levoranta, who confirmed she would step down from the role in October. She sat at the top of the company for four years, though she was first named as CEO in 2015.

Currently, Pelletier-Normand serves Rovio as its executive vice president for games. Furthermore, he has held a leadership role with the Finnish studio since January 2019.

"Working at the helm of Rovio's Games business has been a great experience. Rovio has a strong games portfolio, which is diversified across various genres through the focused expertise of our multiple studios," said Pelletier-Normand.

"As such, we are well-positioned to benefit from the transformation of the games market and to drive our growth strategy for the years ahead. I accept the role of CEO with much gratitude and excitement."

Great choice

"We are delighted to appoint Alexandre as a new CEO. In accordance with our strategy, we have shifted our focus in the past years to our games business. The games market is going through a major transformation, and Rovio's business must be developed to react to future changes," said Rovio's board of directors chairman Kim Ignatius.

"Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio's games business, and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behaviour. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the company in close cooperation with the rest of the leadership team."

Recently, Rovio chose to cease development of its new turn-based RPG Angry Birds Legends. Furthermore, in October, the company decided to scrap Angry Birds Tennis too, after it failed to meet expectations in its soft launch period.