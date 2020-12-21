Job News

Jagex hires Shaun Rees as its new submission and release manager

By

British games developer Jagex has hired Shaun Rees as its new submission and release manager.

Previously, Rees worked as the release manager for PlayStation, a role that he has held since October 2020.

However, Rees was with PlayStation for over three years. During that time, he served as associate release manager, compliance tester and functional tester.

"Now that things are official, I can share that I have accepted an offer to join Jagex as a Submission and Release Manager in 2021," said Rees in a LinkedIn update.

"I’ve had a wonderful 3 years at PlayStation, and I’m now looking forward to a host of new challenges at Jagex."

Going old school

Last month, Jagex's Old School Runescape saw a new concurrent player record as it reached 157,000 users.

Back in June, the company reported that it had seen its highest-ever number of subscriptions.


