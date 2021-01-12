Job News

AdInMo welcomes new COO and VP of engineering
By , Staff Writer

Brand advertising platform AdInMo has made two key hires as it welcomes a new COO and vice president of engineering.

The firm has named Joanne Lacey as its new COO. In her new role, not only will the exec oversee operations, but she will also help to drive company awareness and lead AdInMo's industry engagement programme.

Overall, Lacey has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, as she has joined AdInMo from global trade body Mobile Ecosystem Forum where she served as COO for eight years.

"I started in the mobile games industry 20 years ago, and it's wonderful to be back home," said Lacey.

"Being at the start of establishing a new tech category is always exciting, and InGamePlay brand advertising is a channel with huge potential given the exponential growth of mobile games in recent years.

"AdInMo is at the forefront of a new shift in digital marketing, and I'm excited to join the management team to help us achieve scale."

Second hire

Meanwhile, Konstantine Rybnikov has been brought on board to serve as vice president of engineering. As such, he will lead the company's SDK development and mobile optimised platform.

Before AdInMo, Rybnikov gained experience in the industry through a variety of leadership roles at several companies, including SoundFlow and ThoughtLeadr.

"We're delighted that Joanne and Kon have joined our team at this key growth period for AdInMo," said AdInMo CEO Kristan Rivers.

"Joanne is someone I've been lucky enough to work with at both Player X and I-play and have always appreciated the strategic focus she brings to every role.

"AdInMo's team ramped up significantly in Covid times, and having a powerhouse of industry knowledge and a management team that's worked together several times is a unique advantage."

Last month, AdInMo integrated with programmatic advertising SSP Mobfox.


