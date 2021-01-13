Admix makes two key hires from Google and Spotify

Games monetisation specialist Admix has made two key hires as it looks to expand in 2021.

The role of vice president for global partnerships goes to Michael Silberberg, based in New York. Before joining Admix, he worked for Google for 14 years, during which he spent time across three different continents.

However, Silberberg spent five years as the head of global platforms leadership WPP, Dentsu Aegis and other agencies.

"Since I was a kid reading William Gibson, I've been excited by the prospect of ads engaged with immersive digital environments," said Silberberg.

"I can't wait to drive growth of Admix's ecosystem that enables game developers to monetise their virtual environments with in-play engagements for gamers."

Second hire

Furthermore, Alex Faust has joined Admix as its EMEA VP of AdSales. Most recently, he worked for Spotify as the global leader of its international ad sales and brand partnerships team. Faust was with the company for five years.

He also has experience from his time with Microsoft, where he spent seven years of his career.

"With gaming top of the league for audience engagement, we are witnessing the next big shift in media. In-play brings real value to all: brands, game creators and audiences, so the road ahead is incredibly exciting," said Faust.

Admix CEO Samuel Huber added: "In 2021 every brand is looking at leveraging gaming to reach their users in new ways, so now is the time for Admix to expand commercially."

"I couldn't be more excited to have Alex and Michael join us to lead our efforts with brands and agencies globally."

In June 2020, Admix raised $7 million in Series A funding, though it secured a further $1.5 million in September via an extension.