Bandai Namco Mobile hires Guillaume Legoy as its game data scientist

Bandai Namco Mobile has welcomed Guillaume Legoy as its new game data scientist.

As announced via LinkedIn, Legoy has joined the Barcelona-based studio, which is still hiring for a number of positions.

Bandai Namco Mobile is seeking a new marketing data scientist, systems game designer and a game developer. The latter two are at a senior level and above.

Before joining the Japanese firm, Legoy worked for free-to-play mobile games publisher Flaregames as a senior data scientist. Moreover, he worked for Playtika as a data scientist, though he first joined the company as a junior economy and BI analyst.

Going mobile

Bandai Namco first opened up its mobile-focused branch in August 2019. Most recently, the company hired two new community managers in October 2020 – Janneke van Ooyen and Jennifer Govea.