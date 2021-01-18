Job News

Bandai Namco Mobile hires Guillaume Legoy as its game data scientist

By , Staff Writer

Bandai Namco Mobile has welcomed Guillaume Legoy as its new game data scientist.

As announced via LinkedIn, Legoy has joined the Barcelona-based studio, which is still hiring for a number of positions.

Bandai Namco Mobile is seeking a new marketing data scientist, systems game designer and a game developer. The latter two are at a senior level and above.

Before joining the Japanese firm, Legoy worked for free-to-play mobile games publisher Flaregames as a senior data scientist. Moreover, he worked for Playtika as a data scientist, though he first joined the company as a junior economy and BI analyst.

Going mobile

Bandai Namco first opened up its mobile-focused branch in August 2019. Most recently, the company hired two new community managers in October 2020 – Janneke van Ooyen and Jennifer Govea.


