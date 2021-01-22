Gamestream hires Gaëlle de Jong as director of content and licensing

Streaming solutions firm Gamestream has appointed Gaëlle de Jong as its new director of content and licensing.

De Jong brings with her 14 years of experience. Previously, she worked for Boonty, a provider of PC games distribution services. However, when the company was acquired by Nexway, de Jong went on to hold a variety of leadership positions.

During her time with Nexway, de Jong worked as a director of development for publishers and game developers, and as director of Android and PC content acquisitions.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented ranks of team Gamestream," said de Jong.

"My goal is to ensure our video game content library is populated and aligned with the demands of each market which we are engaging with.

"We are executing this by integrating both international blockbuster and indie content, supported by the very best content each local market has to offer, squarely focussing on families.”

Great addition

In her new role, de Jong will head up negotiations and relationships with publishers and developers to secure new licenses.

Currently, Gamestream has IP licenses by a number of big names in the industry, including Codemasters, Konami, Capcom, Disney and Focus Home Interactive.

“We’re pleased to welcome Gaëlle to our growing dream team at Gamestream," said Gamestream CEO Ivan Lebeau.

"She plays an instrumental role to enable us to conquer new markets with premium quality licensed content, and to support the on-going need to satisfy and improve user experience and choice for our global customers.”

In May 2020, Gamestream received $3.8 million to fund its B2B cloud games platform.