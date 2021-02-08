FunPlus hires Chris Petrovic as new chief business officer

Indie mobile games developer and publisher FunPlus has hired Chris Petrovic as its new chief business officer.

Before joining FunPlus, Petrovic worked as Zynga's senior vice president and head of corporate strategy, M&A, and business development.

Furthermore, during his time with the mobile games giant, Petrovic oversaw the acquisition of Turkish hypercasual specialist Rollic Games last year. He also led the deal with Peak Games, which saw Zynga acquire the Toon Blast creator for $1.8 billion.

Petrovic also aided Zynga in securing the IP rights to properties such as Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Great hire

Petrovic will be tasked with expanding FunPlus' presence in genres, platforms, and new territories in his new role. Furthermore, he will also head up partnerships with mobile developers.

"Chris's career as an industry leader will empower our teams across the world to create, produce, and expand our brand of gaming experiences to wider markets and build upon our current ones," said FunPlus CEO Andy Zhong.

"We're delighted to continue shaping our management by providing our global teams with organizational leaders to guide us into a new era."