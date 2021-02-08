Job News

FunPlus hires Chris Petrovic as new chief business officer

FunPlus hires Chris Petrovic as new chief business officer
By , Staff Writer

Indie mobile games developer and publisher FunPlus has hired Chris Petrovic as its new chief business officer.

Before joining FunPlus, Petrovic worked as Zynga's senior vice president and head of corporate strategy, M&A, and business development.

Furthermore, during his time with the mobile games giant, Petrovic oversaw the acquisition of Turkish hypercasual specialist Rollic Games last year. He also led the deal with Peak Games, which saw Zynga acquire the Toon Blast creator for $1.8 billion.

Petrovic also aided Zynga in securing the IP rights to properties such as Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Great hire

Petrovic will be tasked with expanding FunPlus' presence in genres, platforms, and new territories in his new role. Furthermore, he will also head up partnerships with mobile developers.

"Chris's career as an industry leader will empower our teams across the world to create, produce, and expand our brand of gaming experiences to wider markets and build upon our current ones," said FunPlus CEO Andy Zhong.

"We're delighted to continue shaping our management by providing our global teams with organizational leaders to guide us into a new era."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Jan 26th, 2021

Kwalee hires Max Everingham to lead its push into console and PC

News Jan 20th, 2021

Tilting Point launches new initiative for Saint Petersburg studio

Job News Jan 12th, 2021

Scopely hires Ben Webley as its new CMO

Job News Nov 4th, 2020

Kwalee hits 100 members of staff as the company continues to grow

Job News Sep 3rd, 2020

Glu Mobile welcomes Jon David as its new vice president and general manager

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies