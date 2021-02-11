Job News

Jacob Krüger joins Miniclip as head of user acquisition

Mobile games firm Miniclip has welcomed Jacob Krüger as its new head of user acquisition.

Krüger shared the news on LinkedIn. Before joining the Swiss company, he held the same role at mobile games publisher Scopely, where he held the position for over a year and a half.

However, Krüger first joined the American company in November 2018 as a marketing and UA consultant.

He has also worked for other companies such as Social Point, where over the course of five years he held a variety of roles including head of digital marketing and head of marketing.

A new journey

"Very excited to share that I am joining the fantastic team at Miniclip today as Head of User Acquisition," said Krüger.

"Looking forward to helping to drive growth, solve challenges and learn a lot in the years ahead."

Last month, Miniclip snapped up Online Soccer Manager developer Gamebasics.


