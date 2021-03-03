Job News

Brian Chadwick joins Agnitio Capital as managing director

"I have long admired Agnitio Capital and Shum Singh"

London-based investment firm Agnitio Capital has welcomed Brian Chadwick as managing director.

As confirmed via LinkedIn, Chadwick stepped into the role last month after serving as the co-head of the tech M&A service at Fieldfisher for three years.

Furthermore, he served as a general counsel and group director for mobile games specialist Miniclip.

Overall, Chadwick has had a career spanning across two decades, with a specialisation in M&A law.

"I am extremely excited to share that I have joined Agnitio Capital as a Managing Director. I am very thankful to Fieldfisher for allowing me to lead the tech M&A team in London for the past few years," said Chadwick.

Great understanding

"I have long admired Agnitio Capital and Shum Singh for his knowledge, commitment and peerless understanding of the games industry.

"I have joined Agnitio at an incredible time. Agnitio continues to build on its 17 years of service to the games industry and has evolved as a committed investor, accomplished advisor and long-term strategic partner to studios around the world."


