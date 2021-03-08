Lionsgate coordinator Cole Schoneman joins Call of Duty: Mobile

Former Lionsgate integrated brand marketing coordinator Cole Schoneman has joined Activision.

As confirmed via LinkedIn, Schoneman has become the new product marketing associate for Call of Duty: Mobile.

"I'm so excited to join the Call of Duty Mobile team as a Product Marketing Associate. I've loved this franchise ever since I was a kid, and I'm so excited to get started," said Shoneman.

Before joining the team behind the mobile shooter, Shoneman worked for Lionsgate for 18 months, and during that time, he worked in integrated brand marketing.

However, he also spent five months with Notarize as a multimedia specialist for digital marketing.

Shoot em up

Call of Duty: Mobile has proven to be a huge hit since its release in October 2019.

As of October 2020, the game has surpassed 300 million downloads and closed in on $500 million in player spending.

Moreover, it experienced a successful launch in China, generating $14 million in its launch week.