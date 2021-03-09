Andrew N. Green joins Stillfront Group as senior vice president

Swedish mobile games group Stillfront Group announced on Monday that Andrew N. Green joins the company as Senior Vice President Operations & Growth. Andrew joins Stillfront from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he was a partner focused on helping build the games initiative at thefirm and supporting the consumer portfolio.

Andrew has spent almost 20 years in different roles across the gaming industry. Previous experience includes his role as head of business operations at San Francisco-based mobile games studio TinyCo, which was acquired by Jam City in 2016. At TinyCo, Andrew was instrumental in the creation of the successful free-to-play title Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. Andrew has also held different product and marketing roles at Electronic Arts, Atari, Miramax Films and Take-Two Interactive, and in 2018 he co- founded instant play gaming start-up Knock Knock.

“I am very excited to be joining Stillfront Group in this new role. Stillfront is comprised of incredible studios, and I find a lot of joy in working with studio teams and supporting their growth", Green said.

"There is so much amazing potential here and on the horizon as games continue to become central to everyone’s entertainment experience globally.”

Green will relocate to Stillfront’s Stockholm office where he will work closely with Stillfront’s COO Alexis Bonte as a part of Stillfront’s Group business management team.

“It is with great pleasure I welcome Andrew to the Stillfront team. Andrew has extensive experience from across the gaming sector and will play a key role in supporting our studios with growth initiatives and further strengthening Stillfront’s business management operations”, said Alexis Bonte, Stillfront COO.

The appointment of Green follows a successful 2020 for Stillfront Group which has been one of the most active acquirers in the mobile gaming space. Stillfront’s high M&A tempo has continued into 2021 and in February it announced its expansion into the Indian subcontinent through the acquisitions of Bangalore-based Moonfrog Labs.