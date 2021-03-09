Bandai Namco Mobile hires Marc Saña Forrellach as new game developer

Bandai Namco Mobile has welcomed Marc Saña Forrellach as its new game developer.

As announced via LinkedIn, Forrellach will be responsible for prototyping new free-to-play titles at the Barcelona-based studio.

Before joining Bandai Namco, Forrellach worked for Omnidrone as a lead programmer, which he held for more than a year.

However, before Omnidrone, he was a lead programmer at Ubisoft for over six years.

The hiring of Forrellach follows Bandai Namco Mobile welcoming Guillaume Legoy as its new game data scientist in January.

Going mobile

The Japanese games giant decided to have a mobile-focused studio in August 2019, opening its office in Barcelona.

In October 2020, the company hired Janneke van Ooyen and Jennifer Govea as its new community managers.