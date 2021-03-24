Job News

Anzu welcomes Josh Schmiesing as new strategic advisor
In-game ads platform Anzu has welcomed Josh Schmiesing as its new strategic advisor.

Schmiesing has much experience within global leadership, having recently led WPP’s global relationship with Microsoft, which included global digital marketing for Xbox.

However, he is also on the advisory board for non-profit organisation Limbitless Solutions. A company that creates bionics and solutions for disabled children.

“Anzu’s in-game advertising platform has created a marketplace for brands to safely reach a massive global gaming audience at scale and for gaming companies to establish new revenue streams that respect the gameplay,” said Schmiesing.

“I am thrilled to join such a dynamic team and bring my passion for building strategic business relationships to help Anzu reach their next level of growth.”

Room to grow

Anzu’s CEO and fo-founder Itamar Benedy added: “I am very happy to have Josh on board. We’re already leveraging his unique expertise of working with top-level players across industries to develop new strategic partnerships that will propel Anzu forward during this pivotal stage.”

Earlier this year, Anzu formed two new partnerships, one with InMobi for programmatic advertising, while the other was with addressable media firm aMVG.


