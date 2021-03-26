Job News

The IGDA makes changes to its board of directors

“We’re fortunate to have talented individuals with such diverse experiences aid the IGDA"

The IGDA makes changes to its board of directors
By , Staff Writer

The International Game Developers Association has made some changes to its board of directors.

Natasha Skult is the first shake up, with the MiTale Ltd creative director and CEO poised to take the role of chair, after initially joining the board of directors in 2020.

Next, Margaret Krohn has been added to the board as a general member. Currently, she serves as the community marketing lead for Intrepid Studios and CMO at Roll4lt.

Skult and Krohn will join newly elected board members Tim Cullings and Taha Rasouli.
Currently, Cullings is the director of operations at Global Game Jam. However, he also has leadership experience at Seattle Indies, IGDA Seattle, and IndieCade.

Rasouli, meanwhile, is the co-founder of Iranian investment and publishing firm Ava Games. He has also been the leader of IGDA Iran since 2014.

So much talent

“We’re fortunate to have talented individuals with such diverse experiences aid the IGDA in its mission of supporting and empowering game developers around the world to achieve fulfilling and sustainable careers,” said IGDA executive director Renee Gittins.

“With their help, we’ll be able to forge even more amazingpartnerships with companies like Facebook Gaming, which is currently supporting the ongoing 2021 Developer Satisfaction Survey.”


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 25th, 2021

Reggie Fils-Aime to leave GameStop's board of directors

Job News Apr 8th, 2019

Jen MacLean leaves IGDA executive director role

News Mar 19th, 2019

25 years of the IGDA brings about new board members

Job News Nov 27th, 2018

IGDA names new chairman and vice chair as David Seltzer steps back from leadership role

Interview Nov 22nd, 2018

“It’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times": IGDA exec Jen MacLean on being a games developer in 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies