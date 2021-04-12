Wargaming expects to hire +100 in new Lithuanian studio

Wargaming has opened a new office in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The team at the new location will be part of Wargaming's mobile games development studio MS-1, known for its title World of Tanks Blitz.

However, not only is MS-1 continuing to work on its flagship title, which boasts 140 million downloads, but it also has two unannounced projects in the works.

In 2020, World of Tanks Blitz made its way onto Nintendo Switch.

"With the huge success of World of Tanks Blitz in recent years, MS-1 is not only continuing to support this title with big plans for its future, but we have also been developing two currently unannounced new games in the mobile action/shooter category," said MS-1 GM Thaine Lyman.

"To support this ambitious studio growth, we plan to bring in new staff across all of our locations, with the biggest focus on our new office in Vilnius. This office will become our primary location, housing the teams responsible for the development of our two new titles.

Come one, come all

Overall, the MS-1 Lithuanian team will consist of 100 staff members, with the company currently hiring.

"Our team is already comprised of developers and publishers from a variety of different backgrounds and cultures, and we look forward to continuing to bringing talent from all around the world into our studio," said Lyman.

"We already have a list of open vacancies which will be constantly updated over the coming months, so prospective applicants should keep an eye out."

Those interested in a position with MS-1 can check out its current vacancies here.